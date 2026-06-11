Multiple Crews Battle Early Morning Garage Fire in Hancock County

Source: Greenfield Fire Territory

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Multiple agencies battled a fire in Hancock County on Thursday morning.

Greg Duda with the Hancock County 911 Center said someone saw the fire in the 1100 block of West 600 North.

Crews were sent to the area around 5 a.m and found a garage at a home on fire.

At least seven different agencies worked together to get the blaze under control.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is being investigated.