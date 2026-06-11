Former Indiana Hoosier OG Anunoby Propels Knicks to Victory

Source: Anadolu / Getty

NEW YORK—A former Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball player just helped the New York Knicks take a commanding 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals over the San Antonio Spurs.

OG Anunoby, who tipped in the game-winning shot Wednesday night, played his collegiate basketball for Indiana from 2015 through 2017. His former coach, Tom Crean, praised Anunoby’s ability on the social media platform X.

“He’s as alert and aware as any player in the @NBAOG defines hustle plays to go with immense two way talent ! It couldn’t happen for a better person!” said Crean.

Anunoby said he’s excited.

“We’re enjoying it yes, but we’re also focused on the next game,” said Anunoby to reporters after the win.

Anunoby says his Head Coach Mike Brown had been encouraging him to go to the glass and get rebounds.

“Offensive glass especially. He said I just need to use my size, strength, and ability to make an impact on the glass. It happened in the end,” said Anunoby.

The Knicks overcame a 29-point deficit to beat the Spurs. It’s the largest single-game comeback in NBA Finals history.

“We know it’s a game of runs. We’ve been through a lot. Weathering the storm and not being too mad or angry at how things are going. Just staying with it is the key. Cut it down to 18, cut it down 12, and then to 6. You just keep pushing through,” said Anunoby.

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Knicks guard Josh Hart says it was great to see Anunoby step up.

“OG has been amazing since he’s got here. This whole playoff run he’s been amazing on both sides of the ball. He made a winning play,” said Hart.

Game 5 is Saturday night at 8:30 in San Antonio.