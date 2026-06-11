Listen Live
Close
Sports News

Former Indiana Hoosier OG Anunoby Propels Knicks to Victory

Published on June 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks - NBA Finals
Source: Anadolu / Getty

NEW YORK—A former Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball player just helped the New York Knicks take a commanding 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals over the San Antonio Spurs.

OG Anunoby, who tipped in the game-winning shot Wednesday night, played his collegiate basketball for Indiana from 2015 through 2017. His former coach, Tom Crean, praised Anunoby’s ability on the social media platform X.

“He’s as alert and aware as any player in the @NBAOG defines hustle plays to go with immense two way talent ! It couldn’t happen for a better person!” said Crean.

Anunoby said he’s excited.

“We’re enjoying it yes, but we’re also focused on the next game,” said Anunoby to reporters after the win.

Anunoby says his Head Coach Mike Brown had been encouraging him to go to the glass and get rebounds.

“Offensive glass especially. He said I just need to use my size, strength, and ability to make an impact on the glass. It happened in the end,” said Anunoby.

The Knicks overcame a 29-point deficit to beat the Spurs. It’s the largest single-game comeback in NBA Finals history.

“We know it’s a game of runs. We’ve been through a lot. Weathering the storm and not being too mad or angry at how things are going. Just staying with it is the key. Cut it down to 18, cut it down 12, and then to 6. You just keep pushing through,” said Anunoby.

Knicks guard Josh Hart says it was great to see Anunoby step up.

“OG has been amazing since he’s got here. This whole playoff run he’s been amazing on both sides of the ball. He made a winning play,” said Hart.

Game 5 is Saturday night at 8:30 in San Antonio.

Related Tags

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Headshot of an older man with gray hair and a mustache wearing a white shirt.
Local  |  FOX 59

Docs: Chief Used Hidden Cameras in Firehouse Bathrooms

President Trump And The First Lady Host Governor's Dinner In East Room Of White House
4 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Governor Braun: Mears and Hogsett Are Not Doing Their Job

Joe Hogsett
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

OPHS Unable To Fully Account For $45 Million

Police Lights: Crash
Local  |  Staff

IMPD: Man Dies After Falling from Downtown Indy Parking Garage

Three people in a data center, one holding a laptop and discussing with the others.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Meta Chooses Indiana for New $115M AI Workforce Academy

Nhi Kha Nguyen
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Woman Arrested in Downtown Indianapolis Triple Shooting

2025 Women's Sports Foundation's Annual Salute To Women In Sports
4 Items
Business & Economy  |  Renuka Bajpai

Top 5 Richest People from Indiana

Nathaniel Thomas photo
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana National Guard Sergeant Dies in North Carolina

Local News
San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks - NBA Finals
Sports News  |  John Herrick

Former Indiana Hoosier OG Anunoby Propels Knicks to Victory

A weather map showing a severe thunderstorm risk for parts of Indiana, with hazards like damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rain that may lead to localized flooding. The map includes city names and a legend.
Local  |  John Herrick

Severe Weather Possible Thursday Night, Cool Down Coming

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

New Banks Bill Targets Online Pornography with Age Verification Rules

Attorney General Todd Rokita New Logo
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

AG Wants Regulation of Abortion Pill Over Contaminated Water Concerns

Portrait of a young Black woman with short curly hair looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Woman Charged with Stealing LEGO Sets from Noblesville Bookstore

Indianapolis Indiana downtown city skyline with State Capitol building
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Law Enforcement Watching for Summer Street Takeovers in Indianapolis

Four people in business attire speaking at a podium, one person in a red shirt and three men in suits.
Politics  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

How GOP Candidates are Pitching for Indiana Secretary of State Bid

Headshot of a man with short blond hair and a beard, wearing a red and black shirt, against a gray background.
Local  |  Staff

Man Wanted for Child Molestation Arrested at Frankfort Park

Exterior of the Varsity Social Club building with large text signage on the facade.
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

New Sports Bar to Revive Former Scotty’s Brewhouse in Downtown Indy

A film crew with cameras and lighting equipment filming a vintage Volkswagen van in a grassy field surrounded by trees.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Filmmakers Bring ‘Micronation’ Feature Film to Life

Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  FOX 59

Person Hits and Kills Child with Their Vehicle in Westfield

14 Items
Lifestyle  |  Chase Iseghohi

10 Fun Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Corn

Severe weather outlook map for Indiana showing risk of thunderstorms this afternoon into tonight, with hazards including damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning.
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Severe Storms Hit Indiana and More Could Be Coming

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Pumps $57M into Crime Victim Support and Youth Diversion

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close