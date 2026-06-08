Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 6/8/26: Pelley, Trump – Welker
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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JMV talking NBA finals
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Scott Pelley: CBS News is on fire
Today on the Marketplace: Is this an acceptable Father’s Day Gift?
Trump cuts off interview with Welker and walks off
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