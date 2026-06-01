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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 6/1/26: Indy Murder Of IU Bus. Grad

Tony Katz: Indy Murder Of IU Business Grad, Trump Truth, Defensive Strikes against Iran, Israel Lebanon

Published on June 1, 2026

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Promising IU business graduate killed in downtown Indy shooting

Trump truth at 1a

More “defensive strike” against Iran

Israel capture Castle in Lebanon

Illinois last ditch effort to keep the Bears in Illinois

Shot and killed is not a good headline for Indianapolis

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