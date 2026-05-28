Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 5/28/26: Prop & Gas Taxes, Trump Acct
Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 5/28/26: Prop & Gas Taxes, Trump Acct
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Time to rethink property taxes and gas taxes
Get those Trump accounts going if you’re eligible
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ARTIST: Morris Day and The Time
SONG: Jungle Love
ALBUM: Ice Cream Castle
YEAR: 1984
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