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Diego Morales Bad For The Republican Brand

Diego Morales was asked to drop out for Secretary of State because he's hurting the Indiana GOP

Published on May 22, 2026

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  • Morales' candidacy seen as damaging the Republican brand, leading to calls for him to withdraw
  • Party insiders and delegates will decide the GOP nominee, with Engling emerging as an alternative
  • Timing of endorsements for Engling suggests a strategic move to avoid primary damage to the party
Diego Morales
Source: N/A / Diego for Indiana

Diego Morales Bad For The Republican Brand

The Indiana Secretary of State race is heating up, and it’s not just about the candidates – it’s about the party’s future. With the recent entry of Max Engling into the race, the pressure is mounting on current Secretary of State Diego Morales to reconsider his bid for re-nomination. But will it be enough to sway him?

As Professor Martin Sweet, a lecturer in political science at Purdue University, pointed out, “This is an insider’s election, and where things are going to go, we don’t know.” The situation is complex, with a mix of party insiders and delegates who will ultimately decide the Republican nominee. Sweet noted that Morales has proven before that he can motivate delegates, but this time around, it’s different. “You’re seeing county chairs who are going to be delegates, you’re seeing elected officials who are going to be delegates, and I think this will be a fairly orderly understanding of, you know, this Morales guy is damaging me.”

The endorsements for Engling have been pouring in, with several high-profile Republicans, including Senator Jim Banks and Attorney General Todd Rokita, urging Morales to drop out. But what’s behind this sudden shift in allegiance? Sweet thinks it’s a strategic move to put forward a candidate who can win without damaging the party. “Politics ain’t bean bag, right? And that’s kind of what happened here is this looks like a pretty stunning and successful move.” He believes that the focus early on was on the Indiana primary, and the timing of the endorsements was carefully planned to avoid brand-damaging the party during the primary.

The question remains, will Morales heed the warning signs and drop out of the race? Sweet thinks it’s possible, citing the example of Richard Nixon, who stayed in a race despite the writing being on the wall. “There is a point at which reality hits, and they may back out.” But for now, Morales is staying put, and the battle for the Republican nomination is heating up.

As the situation continues to unfold, it’s clear that this is a critical moment for the Indiana Republican Party. With the Secretary of State race being the top of the ticket, the stakes are high. As Sweet noted, “If you are a member below, if you are Danny Lopez in Carmel, you don’t want Diego Morales the top of your ticket.” The party is circling the wagons, and it’s time to listen to the experts weigh in on what’s next.

To get the inside scoop on this developing story, tune in to this segment in full to hear Professor Martin Sweet’s expert analysis and insights.

Listen to the “Diego Morales Bad For The Republican Brand” discussion in full here:     

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