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Presidential Physical Fitness Award Returns to U.S. Schools

Trump bringing back the Fitness Test, is with a stronger focus on competition, performance, and recognition.

Published on May 6, 2026

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`WASHINGTON, MAY 5: President Donald Trump speaks before sign
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Presidential Physical Fitness Award Returns to U.S. Schools

The Presidential Physical Fitness Award is returning to American schools after President Donald Trump revived the program in 2026.

First created in the 1950s, the award was tied to a national fitness test that measured students through activities such as sit-ups, running, and other physical challenges.

For decades, it stood as a symbol of achievement for students who scored at a high level.

The program was later scaled back under Former President Barack Obama, whose administration replaced the competitive model with an approach focused more on lifelong health and personal wellness.

Trump’s move brings back the older spirit of the test, with a stronger focus on competition, performance, and recognition.

At the White House, Trump said the effort is meant to protect America’s athletic traditions and teach young people the value of excellence.

He argued that competition helps children learn how to win, lose, and grow stronger through discipline.

RELATED | President Trump Evacuated After Gunfire at Correspondents’ Dinner

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. supported the move, linking it to concerns about rising childhood obesity and the need for healthier habits.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also backed the effort, saying strong and healthy young people are vital for the nation’s future.

The renewed program will be required in schools on U.S. military bases, while other schools may choose to follow.

Supporters see the award as a way to inspire students to stay active and aim high.

Critics may debate its pressure-filled nature, but the initiative clearly signals a return to fitness as both a personal goal and a public priority in American education.

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