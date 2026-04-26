Listen Live
Close
National

Trump Evacuated After Gunfire Reported at Correspondents’

President Trump Evacuated After Gunfire at Correspondents’ Dinner

Video from inside the ballroom captured several popping sounds and people being told to stay down

Published on April 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

WASHINGTON — Someone opened fire outside the ballroom Saturday night, and security evacuated President Trump, First Lady Melania, and several top lawmakers and White House officials from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Video from inside the ballroom captured several popping sounds and people being told to stay down.

NewsNation reported that President Trump, the first lady, and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt were seated onstage when the noises were heard and were removed within seconds. Some attendees took cover under tables.

The dinner is held at the Washington Hilton, the same location where President Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Indiana Fever v New York Liberty
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Fever Start Off Exhibition Play With 109-91 Win Over New York

A boat belonging to an Indiana Conservation Officer.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy Man Dies After Trying to Retrieve Boat in Eagle Creek Reservoir

National Weather Service Indianapolis
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Enhanced Storm Risk for Western, Central Indiana on Monday

Indiana State Police symbol
Local  |  Staff

18-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in 2-Vehicle Crash in Dearborn County

Bill Schneider Jr.
Local  |  WISH-TV's Gregg Montgomery

Longtime Indy Councilor Bill Schneider Jr. Dies at 92

truck crashes into building
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Man Had Gunshot Wounds When Truck Crashed Into Indy Building

Beer Glass
The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Editorial Staff

Indy Breweries Win Big at World Beer Cup

AES indiana
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

AES Indiana: Monitoring More Storms after Friday’s Strong Gusts

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  John Herrick

Human Trafficking Operation: Two Men Arrested in Roseland

Beautiful Aerial Shot High Above Indiana World War Memorial Plaza on Summer Day
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indy Air Gets an ‘F’: How to Protect Your Home’s Air Quality

Kevin Butrum
Crime  |  Jake McDaniel

Johnson County Child Exploitation Operations Go On; 19 Arrested this Week

WEATHER
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Weakened System Moves into Indiana After Oklahoma Tornado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 11 Eastern Illinois at Butler
10 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

10 Movies Featuring Scenes Based/Set in Indiana

Aerial View of Fall Foliage in Urban Fort Wayne with River and Bridges
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Fort Wayne Trying to Save Money with New City-Owned Vehicle Policy

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close