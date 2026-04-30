Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 4/30/26: Shelton, Hegseth, Hogsett
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Ole Red is coming to Indy and WIBC got the story – https://wibc.com/885449/blake-sheltons-ole-red-coming-to-downtown-indianapolis/
California congresswoman asks Hegseth if Trump “mentally stable”
ARTIST: Bertie Higgins
SONG: Key Largo
ALBUM: Just Another Day in Paradise
YEAR: 1981
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