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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 4/30/26: Shelton, Hegseth, Hogsett

Tony Katz: Blake Shelton, Pete Hegseth, Joe Hogsett

Published on April 30, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

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California congresswoman asks Hegseth if Trump “mentally stable”

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ARTIST: Bertie Higgins

SONG: Key Largo

ALBUM: Just Another Day in Paradise

YEAR: 1981

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Match Game

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