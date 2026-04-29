Blake Shelton’s ‘Ole Red’ Coming to Downtown Indianapolis

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — A new bar, restaurant, and live music venue inspired by country music artist Blake Shelton is coming to downtown Indianapolis.

On Wednesday, members of Boxcar Development, an entity controlled by Herb Simon, Opry Entertainment Group and Shelton, a member of the Opry, helped announce that Ole Red is coming to the capital city. The 37,000-square-foot venue is expected to open in late 2027 on Meridian Street, near Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the new Ritz-Carlton.

“Indianapolis is a market we have admired for some time, and we are thrilled to have a like-minded partner who shares our vision and is helping lead the continued evolution of the downtown entertainment district,” said Colin Reed, executive chairman of Opry Entertainment Group’s parent company, Ryman Hospitality Partners. “We look forward to expanding the Ole Red brand and creating a best-in-class entertainment and hospitality destination for the Indianapolis community.”

According to a release sent out on Wednesday, the Ole Red in Indianapolis will be part of the Fieldhouse District and feature a made-from-scratch food and drink menu and live music experiences. It will include a main dining area, an indoor bar, a covered rooftop bar overlooking downtown, and two performance stages.

Indianapolis will become Shelton’s seventh Ole Red location in the country.

“Every time I come through, I catch myself thinking up reasons to hang around a little longer,” Shelton said. “You put a city together that loves sports and country music this much, well, that’s about as good as it gets for me. Here we come Indy!”

Construction of the new venue is set to start later this year.

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett also spoke at Wednesday’s announcement.