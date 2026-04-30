One of our favorite flame-throwing conservative commentators, the fearless Tomi Lahren calls-in to the Hammer and Nigel Show to discuss everything from breaking weekend news to media bias and political tensions.

We start the conversation about the security concerns surrounding the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Lahren questioned the safety of hosting such events in venues that may not be fully secured.

“There’s no reason to have the entire line of succession in one building that isn’t completely controlled,” she argued, emphasizing the risks in today’s political climate.

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Lahren also pushed back on the idea that political violence or extreme rhetoric is equally prevalent across the political spectrum. Weighing in on the “both sides” are responsible debate, “This is not a ‘both sides’ issue,” arguing that motivations behind recent incidents are often clearly stated and politically driven.

Tomi says the media has a part in pushing such a violent narrative. She comments that mainstream outlets of presenting themselves as objective while engaging in provocative questioning for attention.

“They want a moment, but it comes at the expense of credibility.”

She notes that President Trump is also aware of the hypocrisy, but unlike former presidents isn’t afraid of confronting ‘journalists’ head-on.

“Despite everything, he remains one of the most accessible presidents.”

Listen to the full conversation with Tomi where we also discuss DOJ developments and how Hunter Biden wants to ‘fight’ the Trump brothers. She’s unapologetic and quite frankly, hilarious all while throwing out massive truth bombs.

Check out Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick and Fox’s “The Big Weekend Show”