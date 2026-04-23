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Joe Buck Set to Host ESPN Jeopardy!

Published on April 23, 2026

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Who is Joe Buck?

Jeopardy is launching a new spinoff, ESPN Jeopardy!

The new spinoff was announced earlier this week, set to stream on Disney+ and Hulu. The show is “the ultimate match-up between sports and the world’s leading quiz show.”

ESPN Jeopardy will best hosted by Mondy Night Football cohost Joe Buck. Buck guest-hosted an episode of Jeopardy a few years prior.

The sports trivia will cover a “spectrum of ESPN content”. Contestants will be competing in a tournament-style game for a grand prize of $500,000 for a charity of their choice.

A premiere date has not been announced yet.

Listen as Hammer and Nigel talk about the new spin-off and their brilliant idea to change it up!

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