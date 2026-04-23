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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 4/23/26: Schiff, Lemonade, Suicide

Tony Katz: Ft Wayne Olympic Pool, Morning Joe Quagmire, Adam Schiff, Lemonade dispenser, Storage War Suicide

Published on April 23, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

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Ft Wayne selling Olympic pool

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Morning Joe: Iran is a quagmire

Schiff calling out ICE

Today on the Marketplace:  Expensive Lemonade Ceramic Dispenser

‘Storage Wars’ star Darrell Sheets was ‘tormented’ by cyberbully before tragic death

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Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
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