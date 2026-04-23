Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 4/23/26: Schiff, Lemonade, Suicide
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Ft Wayne selling Olympic pool
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Morning Joe: Iran is a quagmire
Schiff calling out ICE
Today on the Marketplace: Expensive Lemonade Ceramic Dispenser
‘Storage Wars’ star Darrell Sheets was ‘tormented’ by cyberbully before tragic death
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