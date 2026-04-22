Beckwith Reacts to Drone Threat Claims on Hammer & Nigel

Earlier this week, Hammer and Nigel were joined by Cate Charron of IndyStar who reported that an anti-Trump protester had plans to use drones to attack the home of Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith.

Lieutenant Governor Beckwith says he only recently became aware of the alleged threats and is now questioning why federal authorities did not notify his office sooner. He shared with WIBC, “We didn’t know about it until the Star article came out. That’s how we found out, just like everybody else,” Beckwith says. “A reporter reached out the day before. Apparently the FBI looked into it back in September and never let us know. We’re trying to get to the bottom of that.”