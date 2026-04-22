Beckwith Reacts to Drone Threat Claims on Hammer & Nigel
Beckwith Reacts to Drone Threat Claims on Hammer & Nigel
Earlier this week, Hammer and Nigel were joined by Cate Charron of IndyStar who reported that an anti-Trump protester had plans to use drones to attack the home of Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith.
Lieutenant Governor Beckwith says he only recently became aware of the alleged threats and is now questioning why federal authorities did not notify his office sooner.
He shared with WIBC, “We didn’t know about it until the Star article came out. That’s how we found out, just like everybody else,” Beckwith says. “A reporter reached out the day before. Apparently the FBI looked into it back in September and never let us know. We’re trying to get to the bottom of that.”
The Lieutenant Governor joined Hammer and Nigel Wednesday to have a candid discussion about this situation. He not only raised questions about the communication breakdown between law enforcement and the Lieutenant Governor’s office, but the lack of media coverage.
“I’m not surprised at all. The Indianapolis media sucks. I think, uh, I think they would be happy if guys like me and Charlie (Kirk) were taken out.” He argued they emphasized sensational elements rather than the alleged threat: “Sex and orgies—that’s what they focused on, not someone trying to kill the lieutenant governor’s kids.”
Listen to the Lieutenant Governor’s full response to the alleged planned attacks, his experience with Valparaiso High School and more.