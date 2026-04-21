Listen Live
Close
The Hammer and Nigel Show

Trump Extends Iran Ceasefire

Published on April 21, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

President Trump is extending the ceasefire with Iran, just as it was set to expire.

In a post on Truth Social, the president pointed to what he called a “seriously fractured” Iranian government and said Iran had requested more time. According to Trump, the U.S. will hold off on any military action while Iranian leaders work toward a unified proposal.

“Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal. I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.”

Trump said the U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz will continue, underscoring that the situation is still tense. Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance had been expected to travel to Pakistan to meet with Iranian officials, but it’s now unclear if or when that trip will happen.

Hammer and Nigel discuss their thoughts on the breaking news here:

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Sophie Cunningham Clears Air on Indiana Fever Contract

Plainfield Police
Local  |  WISH-TV

Police say Chase Bank in Plainfield Robbed

Indiana Governor Mike Braun will make a significant announcement regarding The Child Care and Development Fund
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Governor Signs Bill to Ban Street Camping, Connect Homeless Hoosiers to Help

Drug Take Back Day
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Clean Out Your Cabinets: Indiana Drug Take Back Day is April 25

IMPD Event
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

IMPD Hosts Events for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is pictured as he answers questions at a press conference.
Local  |  John Herrick

College Voting ID Ban Goes Back Into Effect in Indiana, Indiana AG Says It’s the Right Move

Ashley Kelly
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Clinton County Fires Jail Matron, Adopts Strict Nepotism Policy

Hunley
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Wilson: Hunley Entry Adds Pressure to Indy Mayor’s Race

Yellowwood State Forest: 122 Acres of Land
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Yellowwood State Forest in Brown County Adds 120+ Acres of Land

Carlene Smith
Local  |  Staff

Indianapolis Woman Charged with Performing Sex Acts with Minor

Alopecia problem. Woman taking her lost hair from brush on grey background, closeup
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Hair loss is a Potential Side Effect of GLP-1 Weight Loss

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter speaks
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Carter Pushes Back After Governor Removes Sheriff from Training Board

Adam Krupp DCS Director
Local  |  John Herrick

Adam Krupp Replaced, New Leader Selected for Indiana Department of Child Services

Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Shelbyville Police Make Arrests in Fatal Shooting

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close