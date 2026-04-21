Trump Extends Iran Ceasefire

President Trump is extending the ceasefire with Iran, just as it was set to expire.

In a post on Truth Social, the president pointed to what he called a “seriously fractured” Iranian government and said Iran had requested more time. According to Trump, the U.S. will hold off on any military action while Iranian leaders work toward a unified proposal.

“Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal. I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.”

Trump said the U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz will continue, underscoring that the situation is still tense. Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance had been expected to travel to Pakistan to meet with Iranian officials, but it’s now unclear if or when that trip will happen.

Hammer and Nigel discuss their thoughts on the breaking news here: