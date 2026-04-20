House Probe Launched Into Missing, Dead U.S. Scientists

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House Oversight Chairman James Comer announced that his committee will open an investigation into more than 10 cases involving U.S. nuclear scientists who are either missing or deceased.

Comer said the panel intends to request information and briefings from the Pentagon, FBI, Department of Energy and NASA, emphasizing that several of the individuals had high-level security clearances.

The growing list of American researchers who have disappeared or died in recent years has drawn the attention of President Donald Trump and fueled speculation about a possible connection to UFOs.

List of missing, dead scientists: Ex-FBI agent ‘not buying the conspiracy’

Trump said last week that federal officials are reviewing the cases involving the missing and deceased individuals.

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Who are the missing or dead scientists with government ties?

Close to a dozen researchers or individuals linked to aerospace or defense programs have either vanished or died under circumstances some observers consider suspicious.

Trump says more will soon be known on missing scientists

President Donald Trump said he recently attended a meeting focused on the cases involving scientists tied to government programs. Speaking to reporters, he said more information is expected within about a week and a half. He was asked about several cases, including the February disappearance of retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William McCasland. (NewsNation)

One of the most prominent figures on the list is McCasland, who reportedly oversaw classified government programs connected to “unidentified anomalous phenomena,” or UAPs.

Another case involves 34-year-old scientist Amy Eskridge, who is reported to have died by suicide in Alabama in 2022. Her father told NewsNation he accepts that explanation, saying, “Scientists die also, just like other people.”