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Sanity Wins In Madison County!

A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against the Madison County School District, with the district agreeing to pay $195,000 to settle the case. But what sparked this lawsuit, and what does it say about the state of our society today?

The lawsuit was filed by Kathy McCord, a school counselor who was fired from her job after she refused to follow a directive that required her to use a student’s preferred pronouns without notifying parents or getting their consent. Kathy’s stance was clear: “You don’t play the pronoun game.” She believed that this directive was not only unnecessary but also potentially damaging to students.

Kathy’s case is just one example of the growing trend of schools pushing students to adopt certain pronouns and identities, often without the consent of parents or the support of the community. But what’s behind this push? Is it a genuine effort to support students, or is it something more?

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Tony Katz is skeptical of this trend. He believes that it’s a case of adults imposing their own values on children, rather than letting them develop their own identities. “It’s ridiculous,” he says. “We don’t make up pronouns. We don’t call people ‘they’ or ‘them.’ It’s ridiculous.”

But what about the argument that this is a matter of respecting students’ identities and promoting inclusivity? Tony is unimpressed. “It’s madness,” he says. “We’ve already proven that this stuff doesn’t work. It actually makes mental health conditions worse.”

Tony cites a study that found that adolescents who underwent sex change procedures had a marked increase in psychiatric morbidity. “Psychiatric morbidity increased markedly during the follow-up,” he says, quoting the study. “Rising from 9.8 to 60.7 percent in feminizing gender reassignment and from 21.6 to 54.5 percent in masculinizing gender reassignment.”

Kathy McCord’s lawsuit and the settlement are a significant victory for those who believe that parents and communities should have a say in how their children are educated. But it’s also a reminder that this is a battle that’s far from over. As Tony says, “You don’t play the pronoun game.” It’s time to take a closer look at what’s really going on in our schools and to stand up for what we believe in.

Listen to the discussion in full here: