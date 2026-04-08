WH: Iran Must Open Strait of Hormuz

Source: Anadolu / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C.–The Trump Administration says Iran must open the Strait of Hormuz immediately.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday reports about Iran closing the strait in response to Israeli strikes in Lebanon are “false,” then also called for the strait to be reopened “immediately.”

She added that peace negotations would continue with Iran so long as the Strait of Hormuz remains open.” She also said the press has been falsely reporting about a proposed Iranian peace plan.

Leavitt said Iran put forth a new, entirely reasonable and condensed plan after President Trump rejected the first plan. Leavitt also said Vice President JD Vance will travel to Pakistan for peace talks this weekend.