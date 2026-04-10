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Monroe County Sheriff Not Playing Nice With ICE

Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Marte suing attorney general Todd Rokita over ICE enforcement

Published on April 10, 2026

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  • Sheriff Marte sued for not working with ICE to detain serious criminals, potentially endangering the community.
  • ICE's role is to remove individuals who have committed serious crimes, but Marte's actions prevent this.
  • Broader implications of prioritizing chaos over cooperation, as seen in other similar situations.
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Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

On today’s Tony Katz and The Morning News, guest host Craig Collins delves into a pressing issue that’s been making headlines in Indiana: the conflict between local authorities and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Craig’s conversation with listeners highlights the complexities of this issue and the motivations behind it.

At the center of the controversy is Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Marte, who’s been sued by the Attorney General Todd Rokita for allegedly refusing to cooperate with ICE.

According to Craig, Marte’s actions are reminiscent of the situation in Minneapolis, where similar tensions led to chaos and problems for both the community and ICE. “It’s a two-step program, a two-step process here, and it’s horrible because again, I should have every ability to confront people that I think are here illegally who did other bad things within the controlled environments that would be inside of these jails,” Craig explains.

Craig argues that ICE’s role is to remove individuals who have committed serious crimes, such as burglary, robbery, kidnapping, homicide, sexual assault, and human trafficking. However, Marte’s refusal to cooperate with ICE has created a situation where these individuals are not being detained, potentially putting the community at risk. “If ICE has the right to remove somebody, which is something they’d get to explore after they come in and apprehend the person, then I just don’t get it,” Craig says.

Craig also touches on the broader implications of this issue, drawing parallels with other situations where individuals have chosen to prioritize chaos over cooperation. “I hear in our country, here in our state, and here in our city, and so you just can’t understand how people can get this far on their side of whatever the political aisle is or whatever the discussion point must be that they’d prefer this level of chaos,” he says.

Throughout the episode, Craig’s conversation is marked by a sense of frustration and concern for the consequences of Marte’s actions. He emphasizes that the goal of ICE is not to create chaos, but to ensure public safety and remove individuals who pose a threat to the community. By exploring this issue, Craig aims to shed light on the complexities of the situation and encourage listeners to think critically about the motivations behind Marte’s actions.

If you’re interested in understanding the nuances of this issue and the perspectives of those involved, this episode of Tony Katz and the Morning News is a must-listen. Craig’s conversation provides valuable insights into the tension between power and principle, and the consequences of prioritizing one over the other. Listen to the full episode to hear more about the controversy in Monroe County and the implications for the community.

Listen to the “Monroe County Sheriff Not Playing Nice With ICE” discussion in full here:     

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