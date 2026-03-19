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Body of Missing University of Alabama Found in Spain

Authorities in Spain have confirmed that 20-year-old James "Jimmy" Gracey has been found dead.

Published on March 19, 2026

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BARCELONA — Authorities in Spain have confirmed that 20-year-old James “Jimmy” Gracey has been found dead.

Gracey, an Illinois native and student at the University of Alabama, disappeared Tuesday while on a trip to Barcelona. The Catalan police force announced Thursday that a body was discovered near a nightclub; they confirmed his identity several hours later.

Investigators have not yet determined a cause of death. While police say they recovered Gracey’s phone during the arrest of an unidentified individual, they have not clarified if that person is considered a suspect in the student’s disappearance.

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