Body of Missing University of Alabama Found in Spain
BARCELONA — Authorities in Spain have confirmed that 20-year-old James “Jimmy” Gracey has been found dead.
Gracey, an Illinois native and student at the University of Alabama, disappeared Tuesday while on a trip to Barcelona. The Catalan police force announced Thursday that a body was discovered near a nightclub; they confirmed his identity several hours later.
Investigators have not yet determined a cause of death. While police say they recovered Gracey’s phone during the arrest of an unidentified individual, they have not clarified if that person is considered a suspect in the student’s disappearance.
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