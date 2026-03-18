Indy Teen Arrested in Rideshare Robbery Attempt

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police say a 17‑year‑old was arrested after a rideshare driver reported being robbed at gunpoint on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Police say it happened Tuesday near North Sherman Drive, close to East 38th Street. An IMPD officer noticed an SUV drifting in and out of its lane. The vehicle went over a curb and lightly bumped the back of his patrol car. When the officer looked inside, the driver looked scared and kept pointing toward the passenger seat, where a kid was sitting.

Before the officer could get to the SUV, the kid jumped out and took off running. Police say he tossed a backpack while he tried to get away. The officer ran after him and caught up as he was trying to climb a barbed‑wire fence. The teenager was taken into custody.

After talking with the driver, officers learned what had led up to the crash. According to IMPD, the teen had pulled out a handgun during the ride and told the driver, “I will shoot you if you move.” The driver told police the teenager then took his phone and transferred money from several apps into his own accounts. The teenager also told him to drive to an ATM. The man driving the car used the chance to get help when he saw the patrol car nearby.

The teenager was arrested on preliminary charges of armed robbery and resisting law enforcement.