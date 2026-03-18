Listen Live
Close
Local News

Indy Teen Arrested in Rideshare Robbery Attempt

Police say it happened Tuesday near North Sherman Drive, close to East 38th Street.

Published on March 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IMPD Patrol Car
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police say a 17‑year‑old was arrested after a rideshare driver reported being robbed at gunpoint on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Police say it happened Tuesday near North Sherman Drive, close to East 38th Street. An IMPD officer noticed an SUV drifting in and out of its lane. The vehicle went over a curb and lightly bumped the back of his patrol car. When the officer looked inside, the driver looked scared and kept pointing toward the passenger seat, where a kid was sitting.

Before the officer could get to the SUV, the kid jumped out and took off running. Police say he tossed a backpack while he tried to get away. The officer ran after him and caught up as he was trying to climb a barbed‑wire fence. The teenager was taken into custody.

After talking with the driver, officers learned what had led up to the crash. According to IMPD, the teen had pulled out a handgun during the ride and told the driver, “I will shoot you if you move.” The driver told police the teenager then took his phone and transferred money from several apps into his own accounts. The teenager also told him to drive to an ATM. The man driving the car used the chance to get help when he saw the patrol car nearby.

The teenager was arrested on preliminary charges of armed robbery and resisting law enforcement.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Sycamore Services
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Sycamore Services Celebrates Disability Awareness Month

Springtime Cloudscape over Lush Green Field in Rural Indiana
Local News  |  Jarett Lewis

Springtime Warm-Up in Indiana Starts Now

Interstate Plan
Local  |  WISH-TV

Indianapolis Plans Transformative Redesign of Downtown Interstates

Dante Lyons
Local News  |  Staff

Anderson Man Charged with Molesting 14-Year-Old Family Member

IMPD
Local News  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Teen Arrested in Rideshare Robbery Attempt

Indiana State Police symbol
Local News  |  Jarett Lewis

Dubois County Bank Robbery, Home Invasion Resolved After 25 Years

Rep. Rudy Yakym
Local News  |  Ryan Hedrick

Yakym: Pay Uncertainty for Hoosier TSA Workers Must End

Child patient with IV line in hand sleep on hospital bed. Medical palliation healthcare concept
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Coalition Opposes FSSA Plan to Divert Drug Discount Savings

Indy duplex fire
Local News  |  Staff

IFD Crews Respond to Fire at Near East Side Duplex

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Previews
Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Castroneves, Sato to Return to Indy 500 This May

Curt Cignetti to be the pace car driver of the Indianapolis 500
Local News  |  Ryan Hedrick

Cignetti to Drive Pace Car at 2026 Indy 500

Banks on Senate Floor
Local  |  John Herrick

Senator Banks on SAVE America Act: “How is This Even a Debate?”

Duke v Notre Dame
Local  |  John Herrick

Indianapolis Colts Sign Basketball Player Carson Towt, Plan to Convert Him To Tight End

Data Center Decatur Township
Local  |  WISH-TV

Commission Nears Decision on Decatur Township Data Center Proposal

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close