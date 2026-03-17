Listen Live
Close
Local

3-Day Undercover Operation Nabs 11 Predators in Shelbyville

Published on March 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Indiana ICAC Task Force
Source: The Indiana ICAC Task Force / ICAC Indiana Taskforce

SHELBYVILLE, IN — A massive three-day undercover sting operation in Shelbyville has resulted in 11 arrests and the rescue of an infant from active sexual abuse.

The operation, which concluded last week, was spearheaded by the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office. It utilized over 75 officers from 21 local, state, and federal agencies. Undercover officers posed as minors online to engage with predators seeking to meet for unlawful sexual activity.

A Record-Setting Investigation
Shelby County Prosecutor James B. Landwerlen announced that this was the first large-scale investigation involving the newly formed Shelby County ICAC Task Force. The 11 arrests shattered the previous ICAC record of eight for a single operation.

The investigation took a harrowing turn when evidence led officers to identify and rescue an infant from sexual abuse. That child is now safe and receiving services. The suspect in that specific case is in custody in a neighboring county, where additional charges are pending.

The Suspects
The 11 men arrested include an attorney, several individuals with prior sex crime histories, and one undocumented immigrant. One suspect reportedly arrived at a meeting intending to trade methamphetamine for sexual favors.

*Those arrested and charged in Shelby County include:

John Michael Altman (27, Logansport, IN): Attempted Child Molestation (Level 1 Felony) and Child Solicitation.
Robert Owen Bland (34, Indianapolis, IN): Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony), Dealing Cocaine, Unlawful Proposition, and Resisting Law Enforcement.
James Andrew Klimek (58, Indianapolis, IN): Child Solicitation (Level 5 Felony).
Michael Allen Shelton (73, Shelbyville, IN): Child Solicitation (Level 4 Felony).
Additional Suspects: Jackson Daniel Renaker (36, KY), Frederick Maxwell Walsh (39, Bloomington), Brandon Lamont Stephens (36, Indy), Darren Stephens (35, Greenwood), Daniel Roy Martin (47, OH), and Fernando Coronado-Olivares (25, no known address).

“Collaborative initiatives like this highlight the positive impact that law enforcement can have by addressing the challenges posed by online predators,” said ISP Lieutenant Christopher Cecil, commander of the Indiana ICAC Task Force.

Shelby County Sheriff Chris Holder emphasized his commitment to these stings, stating, “I am dedicating resources specifically to these types of investigations to keep Shelby County children safe from these type of predators.”

A Warning to Parents
Prosecutor Landwerlen urged parents to remain vigilant, noting that while this sting was successful, the threat remains constant.

“Think about how many similar conversations and meetings were arranged outside our investigation during those three days,” Landwerlen warned. “It is OK to trust your kids—but it is still necessary to verify… a quick check now and then could save your child’s life.”

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Data Center Decatur Township
Local  |  WISH-TV

Commission Nears Decision on Decatur Township Data Center Proposal

Gloria Niedbalski
Local News  |  Ryan Hedrick

Hoosier Swatting Charge Leads to Resignation

Mike Braun on Redistricting
Local  |  John Herrick

Braun: $1 Billion Investment Aimed at Creating 100,000+ Jobs in Agricultural, Life Sciences

Shawn Akison
Local News  |  Jarett Lewis

Driver Enters Guilty Plea in Crash with New Prairie School Buses

The Indiana ICAC Task Force
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

3-Day Undercover Operation Nabs 11 Predators in Shelbyville

Weather
Weather  |  Ryan Hedrick

Light Snow in Indiana Before Midweek Warmup

Getty
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Henry County Faces $1.1M Insurance Bill After ‘Excessive’ Claims

DHS Shutdown, USA Airport Alerts.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy TSA Agents Hope DHS Shutdown Ends Soon

Franklin house fire
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Firefighter Hurt, Dog Killed in Franklin House Fire

IMPD
Local  |  Staff

2 Injured in Shooting at North Side Indy Apartment

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 06 Big Ten Championship Game Indiana vs Ohio State
Local  |  John Herrick

IU Athletic Director Scott Dolson Named 2026 NACDA Athletics Director of the Year

top of IU Health Buidling
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

IU Health Awards $3.7M to Fight Infant and Maternal Mortality

Boeing Worker At Farnborough Airshow
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

GE Aerospace Invests $65M in Indiana

Ashley Wottring
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Hoosier Native Goes Viral Following Netflix’s ‘Age of Attraction’

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close