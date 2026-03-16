Butler University Men’s Basketball Coach Thad Matta Retires from Coaching

Matta retires after 23-year coaching career with 502 wins, 8 conference titles, and 2 Final Four appearances.

Matta will remain at Butler as special assistant to support the university's search for a new head coach.

Butler aims to find a new coach who aligns with its values and can lead the team to compete at the highest levels.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–Butler University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Thad Matta announced that he was retiring from coaching on Monday morning. He will remain with the University as Special Assistant to the President and Athletic Director. A national search for a new head coach is underway.

“After taking some time to reflect following the end of the season, I have decided that the time has come for me to step away from the sidelines. The love my wife, my daughters and I have for Butler is what brought us back four years ago, and it feels especially meaningful that I conclude my coaching career here. Butler has always meant more to us than just basketball—and that connection is why I’m grateful to continue working with the University and offering my help in any way I can. My commitment to Butler and to the future of this program remains as strong as ever. I want this program to compete at the highest levels of the BIG EAST and national landscape, and I am excited to be part of what we continue to build here,” said Matta.

Matta concludes his head coaching career with a 502-223 overall record, winning a combined eight conference regular season championships at Butler, Xavier and Ohio State, advancing to the NCAA Tournament 13 times, and earning two berths in the NCAA Final Four and one appearance in the national championship game. He was named the Midwestern Collegiate Conference Coach of the Year in 2001, his first season as the head coach at Butler. Matta was later named Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year three times while at Ohio State and the Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year once while at Xavier.

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“I want to sincerely thank (President) Jim Danko, (Vice President and Athletic Director) Grant Leiendecker, and (former Athletic Director) Barry Collier for their trust, leadership, and friendship. To our players, coaches, and staff, past and present, thank you for everything you’ve poured into this program and for living The Butler Way. To our fans and the countless people who support us, you are what makes this place so special. I will always be grateful for the experiences, the relationships, and the memories Butler has given me and my family. I’m proud of what we’ve built together, and I look forward to staying connected and contributing in a new way as the next chapter begins,” Matta continued.

Matta served as a Butler assistant twice prior to being named head coach of the Bulldogs in 2000. A high school basketball standout at Hoopeston-East Lynn in Hoopeston, Ill., Matta was a two-year starter (and three-year letterwinner) for Butler after transferring from Southern Illinois. He earned a B.S. degree (education) from Butler in 1990.

“We have begun our search for another head coach who aligns with our values, fits with our institution and will lead us to compete among the nation’s elite,” added Leiendecker. “We have such an incredible fan base, a storied tradition, play in an iconic home venue, reside in one of the best basketball states in the nation and compete in a truly elite BIG EAST Conference, and I am confident that we will develop a strong pool of candidates. The future is bright for Butler Basketball and I can’t wait to introduce our new head coach to Bulldog Nation!”

Butler finished this past season 16-16 and did not make the NCAA Tournament. They haven’t made the NCAA Tournament since the 2017-18 campaign.