Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 2/17/26: Teachers indoctrinate, O’Donnell, Rush

Tony Katz: Teachers indoctrinate, O'Donnell, Rush

Published on February 17, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

Tara Hastings ate her daughter’s Birthday Cake

Tragedy in Beech Grove

The schools can’t teach, but feel it warranted to use students as their props

Rosie O’Donnell is back in the US

Rush died 5 years ago today

What’s that TV Theme Song?    

All My Children

Chicago Real Estate values have crashed.

Tony to make bids on Irsay collection.

