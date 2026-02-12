Listen Live
Why Indianapolis Means The World To Tony Katz

Tony Katz voted #1 on Barrett Media's Top 20 Mid Market News/Talk Radio Morning Shows of 2025

Published on February 12, 2026

  • Indianapolis welcomed Katz with open-mindedness, valuing community despite differences.
  • Katz's show thrived due to the collective support of his team and audience.
  • Katz's humility and gratitude inspire, showing how community and hard work lead to remarkable outcomes.
Football #1 Fan Foam Finger On A Starburst Background
Source: diane555 / Getty

Why Indianapolis Means the World To Tony Katz

Tony Katz, the host of Tony Katz and the Morning News on 93 WIBC, I’m reminded of the incredible community that’s made this city feel like home. Tony’s passion for his work is contagious, and his gratitude for this city is palpable. In this episode, he shares a heartfelt thank you to the people of Indianapolis, and it’s a reminder that sometimes the smallest gestures can make the biggest impact.

Tony’s words of appreciation are a testament to the city’s welcoming spirit. “This place that cares, this place that loves, this place that will say, even if we disagree, we’re curious about anybody who’s willing to have the open conversation,” he says. It’s a place where people come together, where differences are acknowledged, and where community is valued.

But Tony’s gratitude goes beyond the city’s open-mindedness. He’s also thankful for the listeners who make his show possible. “We do well, and we do well because of you, guys,” he says, acknowledging the hard work and dedication of his team and the audience. It’s a reminder that success isn’t just about individual effort, but about the collective support that makes it possible.

One of the most striking moments in our conversation is when Tony talks about the initial skepticism he faced when he first arrived in Indianapolis. People assumed he was just passing through, using the city as a stepping stone to somewhere else. Tony still can’t understand why anyone would think that, but it’s a reminder that even the most well-intentioned people can make assumptions. “This is a great place to be able to do this, and you are great people to be able to do it with,” he says, his gratitude shining through.

The news that Tony shares at the end of our conversation is a testament to the city’s appreciation for his work. The Trades has ranked his show as the number one show in America, and it’s a remarkable achievement. Tony’s humility and gratitude are inspiring, and it’s a reminder that even in the midst of success, it’s the people who matter most.

If you’re curious about what makes Indianapolis such a special place, or if you’re looking for a dose of gratitude and humility, this segment is a must-listen. Tony’s story is a reminder that community, appreciation, and hard work can lead to remarkable outcomes. So take a listen and discover why this city and its people mean the world to Tony Katz.

Listen to the “Why Indianapolis Means The World To Tony Katz” discussion in full here:     

