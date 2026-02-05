Listen Live
Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 2/5/26: Voter ID, Nipple Shields, Guthrie

Tony Katz: Voter ID, Nipple Shields, Guthrie

Published on February 5, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony taps out to Craig Collins

Today’s Popcorn Moment:  Dems saying requiring ID to vote is Jim Crow 2.0

Cialis laced Honey

Today on the Marketplace:    Nipple shields

Savannah Guthrie pleads for the release of her missing mother

