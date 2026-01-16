Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 1/16/26: Hogsett, Walz, Khalil, Racist Cali

Tony Katz: Joe Hogsett, Walz, boarding school, Mahmoud Khalil, Racist California

Published on January 16, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

Fentanyl deaths dropping under Trump

Today’s Popcorn Moment:  Machado presents her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump

Machado gives Trump the Nobel – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/jan/15/maria-corina-machado-gives-donald-trump-nobel-prize-white-house/

According to WTHR, Hogsett has not officially dropped out.

Today on the Marketplace:    Coffee Cup for Cowboys

Kamala laughing her way to her $8 Million Malibu home

