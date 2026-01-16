Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 1/16/26: Hogsett, Walz, Khalil, Racist Cali

Fentanyl deaths dropping under Trump

Today’s Popcorn Moment: Machado presents her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump Machado gives Trump the Nobel – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/jan/15/maria-corina-machado-gives-donald-trump-nobel-prize-white-house/ According to WTHR, Hogsett has not officially dropped out.

Today on the Marketplace: Coffee Cup for Cowboys