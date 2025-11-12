McRib Is BACK!

The government may or may not still be shutdown, but our country can surely unite for this: the McRib sandwich is back at McDonalds!

The iconic McRib sandwich has made its triumphant return to McDonald’s menus across the country, sparking joy among its dedicated fan base. This limited-time offering continues its tradition of appearing briefly before vanishing again, creating a cyclical celebration for those who eagerly await its reappearance.

For us self-described “larger” people of the world, here at the Hammer and Nigel show we couldn’t be more excited. Despite the constant teasing of the McRib ‘never returning,’ we will always come back, after all, absence does make the heart (and stomach) grow fonder.

If you’re about to embark on the pilgrimage to find the nearest McRib to you, there’s now a “McRib Locator” to help you track down the nearest McDonald’s serving this mysterious creation. It’s like a treasure hunt, but for a pork sandwich!

Here’s to celebrating the small (but oh, so delicious) joys of life!