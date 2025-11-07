Listen Live
Indiana Ranks Second in Cybercrime Risk, says Click Intelligence

Published on November 7, 2025

Thoughtful Japanese businessman looking at laptop in modern office space
Source: Michael H / Getty

STATEWIDE — A new study has identified Indiana as the second most vulnerable state in the U.S. to cybercrime, trailing only Alaska.

The research by Click Intelligence analyzed 2024 data from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) to assess cybercrime complaints per 100,000 people, highlighting the significant digital risk facing Hoosiers.

Indiana is ranked second in the nation for cybercrime, vulnerability, reporting 342 complaints per 100,000 people in Indiana. This rate is substantially higher than most of the country and is nearly triple the rate of the least-affected states.

Only Alaska stands higher, with a rate of 915 complaints per 100,000 people in Alaska.

In terms of financial impact, Hoosiers who fell victim to these crimes lost an average of $5,287 per victim, contributing to a staggering total loss of over $125 million from cybercrime in the analyzed period.

Cybercrimes covered in the study include examples like credit card fraud, government impersonation scams, phishing and cryptocurrency scams. The escalating national threat saw the FBI report over 859,000 internet crime complaints in 2024, with total losses surpassing $16 billion.

Following Indiana in the top ten most vulnerable states are Nevada, Delaware, Arizona, Colorado, California, Maryland, Wyoming, and Washington.

While Wyoming ranks ninth in the list for complaint volume, its resident suffer the highest average losses in the country, at $31,592 per victim. On the other end of the spectrum, Mississippi was identified as the state with the lowest cybercrime rate, reporting just 104 complaints per 100,000 people in the state.

“These results highlight how serious the cybercrime threat has become across the United States,” James Owen, co-founder of Click Intelligence, said as he commented on the findings. “Alaska’s rate of 915 complaints per 100,000 residents is especially notable against that fact, showing that smaller or more remote states are not immune to digital risks.”

