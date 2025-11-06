Nancy Pelosi Announces Retirement From Congress

Source: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

WASHINGTON — Nancy Pelosi is officially stepping away from Congress. After nearly 40 years representing San Francisco, the former House Speaker says she won’t run for re-election at the end of her current term.

In a video message released Wednesday, Pelosi addressed her constituents directly: “I want you, my fellow San Franciscans, to be the first to know I will not be seeking re-election to Congress.” At 85, she’s closing the chapter on a career that helped shape modern Democratic politics.

Pelosi made history in 2007 as the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House, a role she held twice — most recently from 2019 to 2023.

Her announcement follows days of speculation, especially after Tuesday’s off-year elections. On social media, she posted a photo of the Golden Gate Bridge with a simple message: “Thank you, San Francisco.”