Listen Live
National

LIVESTREAM: Hurricane Melissa Bears Down On Jamaica

Jamaica is bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Melissa, a catastrophic Category 5 storm.

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

JAMAICA-WEATHER-HURRICANE-MELISSA
Source: RICARDO MAKYN / Getty

LIVESTREAM: Hurricane Melissa Bears Down On Jamaica

Jamaica is bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Melissa, a catastrophic Category 5 storm.

With sustained winds of 165 mph and the potential for up to 40 inches of rain, Melissa is expected to bring life-threatening flooding, landslides, and storm surges as high as 13 feet along the southern coast.

Officials have issued mandatory evacuation orders for vulnerable areas, and residents are being urged to shelter in place and avoid floodwaters.

Both of Jamaica’s international airports have suspended operations, and over 800 emergency shelters have been set up across the island.

However, reports indicate that many shelters remain underutilized, raising concerns about the safety of those who have chosen to stay home.

The storm’s slow movement, at just 3 mph, is expected to prolong its devastating impact, with the worst conditions forecasted to last through Tuesday.

After Jamaica, Hurricane Melissa is projected to move toward southeastern Cuba and the Bahamas, maintaining its intensity.

Watch the livestreams below for real-time coverage as Hurricane Melissa makes its way across Jamaica.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
A photo of a fatal crash picture
Local

Fatal Crash North of Bloomington Closes Section of I-69

Katherine Curtis
Local

Carmel Nurse Practitioner Arrested After Eight-Month Investigation

Escaped Inmate from Police Custody
2 Items
Local

Police: Escaped Marion County Inmate Now Back in Custody

Jonathan Peternel mugshot
Local

Pendleton Man Faces Felony Counts Related to Child Sex Crimes

Roulette table
Local

Horseshoe Strike: Workers Claims Illegal Firings

Police Lights
Local

Woman Killed, Suspect Critical From Police Chase Crash in Indy

US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK
Local

Tucker Carlson to Speak at Turning Point Event Tuesday in Bloomington

Pick up Truck that Hit Jeff G.
Local

Indianapolis Intersection Danger Exposed After Crash

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close