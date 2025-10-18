Trump Phones Indiana Republicans to Discuss Redistricting

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

STATEWIDE — President Donald Trump is calling on Indiana lawmakers to redraw the state’s congressional maps.

The New York Times first reported that the president invited Indiana Senate Republicans to participate in a phone call about redistricting on Friday. He urged lawmakers to adjust the maps ahead of the 2026 midterms in order to target the two Democratic-held seats. Indiana Republicans currently hold a 7-2 advantage in the U.S. House.

Over the past few months, the White House has pushed for redistricting efforts in multiple “red” states including Indiana, Ohio, and Texas.

Vice President JD Vance discussed the topic with Gov. Mike Braun and Republican lawmakers at the statehouse last week. Braun has indicated that he would call a special session on redistricting if he felt like Republican lawmakers were willing to redraw the maps.

State GOP lawmakers also made a trip to Washington, D.C., to discuss redistricting with members of the Trump administration.

A poll released earlier this month says that most Hoosiers are not in favor of mid-decade redistricting in Indiana. Data from Independent Indiana shows 53% of respondents oppose the proposal, while 34% support it.