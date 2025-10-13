Poll: Most Hoosiers Reject Redistricting Push

Source: Jeremy Poland / Getty

A new poll shows that most Hoosiers are not on board with calls for mid-decade redistricting in Indiana.

According to data released by Independent Indiana, 53% of respondents oppose the proposal, while 34% support it. The poll, conducted by North Star Opinion Research, surveyed 604 registered voters earlier this month and carries a ±3.99% margin of error.

Independent Indiana describes itself as a nonpartisan nonprofit focused on “returning competitive elections to the state of Indiana” and breaking down barriers that prevent independents from voting.

Federal officials have shown interest in redrawing Indiana’s congressional boundaries to potentially remove the state’s two Democratic U.S. House seats. Some Republicans have argued that gaining those seats would help them secure a House majority. Vice President J.D. Vance visited Indianapolis in August and is expected to return this week to continue discussions on the issue. State GOP lawmakers have also made trips to Washington, D.C., to discuss redistricting and related topics.

“Voters are frustrated with how things are working in Indiana,” said Dan Judy, vice president of North Star Opinion Research. “Our polling clearly shows that voters in Indiana do not believe redistricting is the right thing to do at this moment. Moreover, they want to see changes to the electoral system that give them better options and opportunities moving forward.”

Other findings reveal broader dissatisfaction: 67% said it’s unfair that independent congressional candidates must gather signatures to get on the ballot, and 62% oppose Indiana’s straight-ticket voting law.

“The data is clear: Hoosier voters don’t want politicians redrawing our Congressional maps in mid-stream to give one party an advantage,” said Nathan Gotsch, Independent Indiana’s executive director. “They want a fair system and an even playing field in our elections.”