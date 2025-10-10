Listen Live
Local

Rep. Ireland Warns Redistricting Clock Is Ticking

Indiana operates with a part-time legislature, and is not currently in session

Published on October 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Statehouse
Source: KimWellsMedia / kimwellsmedia

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Rep. Andrew Ireland said Thursday that the state must act quickly on redistricting if it hopes to avoid legal and logistical challenges ahead of the 2026 election cycle.

Appearing on Steve Bannon’s War Room, Ireland said Indiana is currently in a “holding pattern,” awaiting a possible special legislative session to approve new congressional and legislative maps.

“We’re burning daylight here,” Ireland said. “At the end of the day, the clock is ticking. We only have so much time to get this done, and every day we wait is another day we risk not getting it done.”

Ireland voiced concerns about the slow pace of the redistricting process, noting that other states — including Nevada, Missouri, Ohio, and Texas — have made more progress. He emphasized that Indiana lawmakers need to return to the Statehouse to pass new maps, giving local election officials enough time to prepare for the upcoming cycle.

Indiana operates with a part-time legislature, and is not currently in session. Ireland said that in order to enact new district maps, lawmakers will need to reconvene for a special session.

“We’ve got to get back to work and get a map together,” he said. “We have to pass it, give local officials time to do what they need to do, and prepare for the February 2026 filing deadline. That’s only a few months away.”

Ireland acknowledged that legal challenges to redistricting are likely, referencing litigation from the 2020 election cycle and cautioning that “judges and lawyers” may try to block any new maps.

“This is a perfectly legal process,” he said. “But we’re going to have to litigate it, and we need to give ourselves enough time to get it done right.”

Ireland said he remains hopeful that legislative leadership will call a special session soon.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Mike Braun
News

Braun Comments On Rumor of National Guard Coming to Indy

Mugshot for Anthony Stout
Local

Former Marion County Bail Bondsman Sentenced to 38 Years in Prison

Edna Collins Bridge, Indiana
11 Items
Local

Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Indiana

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Updates About Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez’ Stabbing and Arrest

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Reports: Former NFL Quarterback Mark Sanchez Stabbed in Downtown Indy

Courtney Boose
Local

Indy Leaders Outraged With Man Arrested Over 90 Times

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close