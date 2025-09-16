Listen Live
Braun Says Special Session on Redistricting ncreasingly Likely

Indiana Governor Mike Braun Says Special Session on Redistricting Becoming Increasingly Likely

Published on September 16, 2025

Mike Braun on Redistricting
STATEWIDE–Indiana Governor Mike Braun said Tuesday that a special session on redistricting is becoming increasingly likely.

Many Republican lawmakers were against redrawing Indiana’s congressional maps, but a few of them have changed their mind and decided to support it. That is weighing on Braun’s mind.

“All I’m telling you is that we’re going to look at it. We’re going to pull our legislators. If it’s there (the support), then we’re going to do it. My feeling is it probably will happen. There will be some other issues to talk about, but I’m going to let it happen at the pace that we put in place. I think we’ll get there. That’s my opinion,” said Braun to reporters.

Democratic Representative Ed Delaney spoke to the media not long after Braun made his comments. He says it’s preposterous that redistricting is still being discussed.

“The Republicans passed (Indiana’s current) maps without our agreement for those Congressional seats. Are they saying they under-stole? They didn’t shoplift enough seats?”, said Delaney.

Delaney says Indiana already has enough other issues to sort out.

“We got a Medicaid problem. We have people on a wait list for preschool. We’ve got a whole list of problems and we can’t talk about them because we have to talk about redistricting,” said Delaney.

Delaney is frustrated that President Trump is having this much influence on Indiana.

“Nobody in Indiana wanted this. The Governor didn’t want it. It’s obvious the Republican majority does not fully want it. But here we are dancing to Trump’s tune and he doesn’t play really well,” said Delaney.

Braun says if he does call a special session, he would rather it be earlier rather than later. He believes it would happen sometime between November and January.

