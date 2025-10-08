Listen Live
What Is A Fluffernutter Sandwich & How To Make One

Published on October 8, 2025

Homemade Fluffernutter Marshmallow Peanut Butter Sandwich
Source: bhofack2 / Getty

What Is A Fluffernutter Sandwich & How To Make One

The Fluffernutter sandwich is a New England classic that combines the creamy sweetness of Marshmallow Fluff with the salty richness of peanut butter, all sandwiched between two slices of soft white bread.

Here’s a quick guide to its history and how to make one yourself!

A Brief History

The Fluffernutter originated in Massachusetts, where Marshmallow Fluff was created by the Durkee-Mower Candy Company in the 1920s.

The sandwich gained its name in the 1960s and has since become a cultural icon in New England, celebrated with its own National Fluffernutter Day (October 8) and the annual “What the Fluff?” festival in Somerville, Massachusetts.

How to Make a Fluffernutter Sandwich

Making a Fluffernutter is as simple as it is delicious. Here’s what you’ll need:

Ingredients:

  • 2 slices of soft white bread
  • Creamy peanut butter
  • Marshmallow Fluff (or marshmallow creme)

Instructions:

  1. Spread the Peanut Butter: Take one slice of bread and evenly spread the peanut butter from edge to edge.
  2. Add the Fluff: On the second slice of bread, spread the Marshmallow Fluff evenly, ensuring full coverage.
  3. Assemble the Sandwich: Place the two slices together, with the peanut butter and Fluff sides facing each other.
  4. Slice and Serve: Cut the sandwich in half diagonally for easy handling, and enjoy!

Tips for the Perfect Fluffernutter:

  • Use equal amounts of peanut butter and Fluff for a balanced flavor.
  • For a twist, try crunchy peanut butter or add a sprinkle of cinnamon.
  • Keep napkins handy—this sandwich is delightfully messy!

Whether you’re revisiting a childhood favorite or trying it for the first time, the Fluffernutter is a simple, nostalgic treat that’s sure to bring a smile to your face.

Top Secret Hint:

Grille the sandwich like a Grilled Cheese

Fluffer nutter sandwich day
Source: happy_lark / Getty
