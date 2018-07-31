Listener Tara REALLY Hates the Chicks on the Right

(Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Well, the Chicks on the Right have returned to the WIBC studios from an exhausting worldwide tour across America, and all is right with the world once again.

Okay, perhaps not entirely…

You see, there are some listeners out there who suffer from extraordinarily severe constipation, which in turn fuels an insatiable need for them to infect the rest of humanity with their miserable personalities and general unpleasantness. Hey, everyone has one special gift, right?

In today’s edition of COTR: Hate Mail, Mock and Daisy share a letter from listener Tara.

From the tone of her writing, Tara sounds like a real gem. Like most people who have never worked in radio, Tara considers herself an expert on what makes for great, compelling broadcast excellence. She’s also the arbiter of what language is FCC appropriate, and she conveyed her considerable knowledge by expressing it with some of the most obscene profanity we’ve heard in quite some time.

Click below to enjoy Mock and Daisy destroying this uptight battle axe, Tara for yourself: