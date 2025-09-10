Handgun Found at Elementary School in Avon
Handgun Found at Elementary School in Avon, Support Staff Member Fired
AVON, Ind.–The Avon Community School Corporation says a support staff member at Hickory Elementary School brought a gun to school on Tuesday and was subsequently terminated.
Avon Community Schools Communication Coordinator Kevin Carr said that an employee at Hickory Elementary School discovered a handbag in a secure staff closet in their classroom.
“Because they were unsure to whom the bag belonged, they opened it to find identification and found a handgun. The Avon School Police Department secured the weapon and determined that the item belonged to a support staff member who accidentally left it in their bag,” said Carr in a Tuesday news release.
Carr said the employee has been terminated and the matter has been turned over to law enforcement.
“Our highest priority in Avon Schools is to ensure our schools remain safe learning environments for our students and staff. We regularly encourage our students and employees that they are empowered to immediately report anything they see, hear, or feel that causes them to be concerned, and we are grateful this information was reported today,” said Carr.
