Protestors Rally Against ICE Detainee Plan at Camp Atterbury

Published on September 8, 2025

ICE holding center
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A protest on Sunday outside of U.S. Rep. Jefferson Shreve’s office highlighted the growing tension between federal immigration policy and local community needs.

Organized by local activists, the demonstration brought attention to the federal government’s plan to use Camp Atterbury, located in Shreve’s district, to house ICE detainees.

Protestors carried signs and voiced their opposition not only to the detainment of immigrants but also to the use of taxpayer money for the project. The demonstration comes as Indiana grapples with a significant shortage of affordable housing.

According to a recent report by Prosperity Indiana, the state has a deficit of over 137,000 affordable homes for its most vulnerable households, and Indiana ranks among the lowest in the Midwest for rental affordability.

In response to the protest, Representative Shreve released a statement, saying, “I’m working in Congress to prioritize Hoosier workers ahead of undocumented immigrants. I’m delivering on what the majority of my constituents tell me they want: a secure border, tax relief, and a lower cost of living.”

While Shreve’s statement points to border security and economic concerns as his key priorities, protestors advocated for a different approach.

The federal plan to use Camp Atterbury was announced in July by U.S. officials, who cited a need for more space to house the growing number of ICE detainees. Camp Atterbury, a federal installation managed by the Indiana National Guard, has previously been used to provide temporary housing for refugees, including Afghan evacuees.

The decision to use the facility for detainment has been met with concern from various groups, including civil rights organizations and other members of Congress, who have raised questions about the conditions of detention and the impact on military readiness.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

