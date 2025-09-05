Listen Live
IFD: 2 Firefighters Injured Battling North Side House Fire

Two Indianapolis firefighters were injured while battling a house fire on the north side early Friday morning.

Published on September 5, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS – Two firefighters were injured while battling a house fire on the city’s north side early Friday morning.

Indianapolis Fire Department crews responded to a single-family home in the 7800 block of North Chester Avenue at around 12:45 a.m.

According to IFD, one of the firefighters was cleared to return, but the status of the second firefighter is unknown.

What caused the fire is under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

