Police investigate Crash involving former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani

Published on August 31, 2025

Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City addresses at...
SOPA Images

NEW HAMPSHIRE–Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani is recovering from a fractured vertebrae and other injuries sustained in a car crash in New Hampshire on Sunday.

The crash occurred when Giuliani’s vehicle was struck from behind while traveling on a highway.

Giuliani, 81, was taken to a trauma center for treatment of his injuries, which include a fractured thoracic vertebrae, lacerations, and contusions.

The incident was described as random and unrelated to a previous domestic violence incident that Giuliani had been involved in.

Giuliani’s son expressed gratitude for the support received following the news of the crash.

