Police investigate Crash involving former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani
NEW HAMPSHIRE–Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani is recovering from a fractured vertebrae and other injuries sustained in a car crash in New Hampshire on Sunday.
The crash occurred when Giuliani’s vehicle was struck from behind while traveling on a highway.
Giuliani, 81, was taken to a trauma center for treatment of his injuries, which include a fractured thoracic vertebrae, lacerations, and contusions.
The incident was described as random and unrelated to a previous domestic violence incident that Giuliani had been involved in.
Giuliani’s son expressed gratitude for the support received following the news of the crash.
