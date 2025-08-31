Police investigate Crash involving former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani

SOPA Images

NEW HAMPSHIRE–Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani is recovering from a fractured vertebrae and other injuries sustained in a car crash in New Hampshire on Sunday.

The crash occurred when Giuliani’s vehicle was struck from behind while traveling on a highway.

Giuliani, 81, was taken to a trauma center for treatment of his injuries, which include a fractured thoracic vertebrae, lacerations, and contusions.

The incident was described as random and unrelated to a previous domestic violence incident that Giuliani had been involved in.

Giuliani’s son expressed gratitude for the support received following the news of the crash.