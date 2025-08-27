Listen Live
Local

Brownsburg Home and Preschool Damaged in Early Morning Fire

Published on August 27, 2025

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.
Source: Katifcam/Getty Images

BROWNSBURG, Ind.—A Brownsburg home that also houses a preschool was heavily damaged in an early morning fire on Wednesday.

At approximately 3 a.m., crews from the Brownsburg Fire Territory responded to a report of a fire in the 10400 block of Ballard Drive, near the intersection of 56th Street and Raceway Road. The address is listed as the location of the Clover Kids Preschool.

According to Fire Territory officials, a daughter inside the home was woken up by the sound of glass breaking. She went to her mother’s room, which was already engulfed in flames.

Fortunately, her mother and brother were not in the house at the time, and the daughter was able to escape safely and call 911.

Firefighters battled the blaze for over two hours, and were forced to fight the fire from the outside after discovering holes in the floor and roof.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. There were no injuries reported.

