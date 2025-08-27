DNC Hoping For Different Outcomes By Repeating The Same Narratives
DNC Hoping For Different Outcomes By Repeating The Same Narratives. Victor Davis Hanson joins Tony Kinnett to discuss the insanity of the modern-day Democrat party meeting in Minneapolis.
With all of the burning fires, chaos and shenanigans, and of course I’m only talking about Minneapolis with the DNC right now.
We have to go to some of the experts to talk about the times these things have happened before, because I know right now it looks as though with things descending into chaos, they may not pull out for particular parties, but some people do in fact know better. And one of the guys who knows the best of the better is Victor Davis Hanson. You know them, you love them, we all do for certain Thanks for joining us.
Thank you for having me.
So, I want to get to your latest book, The End of Everything, How Wars Descend Into Annihilation, a nice, calm, soothing work. I’m sure that’s coming out on the second. But before we get to that, I got to ask the chaos, the cacophony of insanity up in Minneapolis, the screeching about land acknowledgments and trans this, and Tim Walz yelling about red hats.
I gotta start to say, I’m a little curious as to whether or not the DEMS are going to be able to pull themselves together in time for the midterms. I mean, do you see them coalescing around anything at all between now and next November?
