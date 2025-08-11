Listen Live
President Trump Rethinking Country’s Position On Marijuana

Made the announcement at a $1m a plate fundraiser.

Published on August 11, 2025

Cannibis Leaves and Flower
Source: KenWiedemann / Getty

Kendall and Casey: “Does anyone honestly think that marijuana laws in this country have prevented anyone who desires to consume marijuana from doing so?”

President Trump is reportedly considering reclassifying marijuana from a Class 1 to a Class 3 drug. Rescheduling would make it easier to buy, sell, and study. It would also create some standardization in regulation. This would help pave the way for national decriminalization which results in more revenue streams. 40 states have already legalized medical marijuana with 24 states legalizing some form of recreational use.Kendall and Casey with the full story:

