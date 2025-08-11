President Trump Rethinking Country’s Position On Marijuana
Kendall and Casey: “Does anyone honestly think that marijuana laws in this country have prevented anyone who desires to consume marijuana from doing so?”
President Trump is reportedly considering reclassifying marijuana from a Class 1 to a Class 3 drug. Rescheduling would make it easier to buy, sell, and study. It would also create some standardization in regulation. This would help pave the way for national decriminalization which results in more revenue streams. 40 states have already legalized medical marijuana with 24 states legalizing some form of recreational use.Kendall and Casey with the full story:
Kendall and Casey with the full story:
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash