Columbus SWAT Team Arrests Three After Drug Dealing Investigation

COLUMBUS, Ind. — SWAT officers in Columbus say they arrested three people on Monday after a long-term drug dealing investigation by the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotic Enforcement Team.

JNET received multiple tips that two Columbus residents, Robert Shutters, 51, and Richard Spray, 59, were selling drugs out of their home.

A search warrant was obtained for the home at 2272 Indiana Avenue in Columbus and the CPD SWAT Team would find nearly a quarter pound of methamphetamine as well as fentanyl, packaging materials, and a digital scale.

Police would then place Shutters, Spray, and a a third suspect under arrest. The third person was 45-year-old Cheri Foley also of Columbus. Police say she had also been staying at the residence. All three were transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

Shutters and Spray, pictured below, were both charged in Dealing in Methamphetamine and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. Foley was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Visiting a Common Nuisance.