City Leaders Hold Press Conference to Discuss Safety for NBA All-Star Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — A press conference was held inside of Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday to discuss the upcoming security plans for the NBA All-Star Weekend being hosted in Indianapolis.

Multiple figures in the Indianapolis community spoke about plans the city had to make sure that the weekend runs as smoothly as possible. Speakers included Taylor Schaffer of Downtown Indy Inc, IMPD Police Chief Chris Bailey, Prosecutor Ryan Mears, IFD Chief Michael Beard, and Mayor Joe Hogsett.

Schaffer, the President and CEO of Downtown Indy Inc. said that their organization has doubled its operational capacity and tripled its clean team employee roster in preparation for the events. She also said that the clean team will work alongside the Department of Public Works to ensure safe and clear sidewalks should winter weather impact the weekend.

Chief Bailey detailed how police would operate during the event. He states police presence would be increased both downtown and in certain neighborhoods where they expect high volumes of people and parties. Police will patrol Indy streets using all forms of transportation including cars, horses, ATVs, and bicycles.

Police will be monitoring downtown through drones and camera surveillance. Including trailer cameras, public safety cameras, and having their real time crime center operational with both officers and analysts.

Speaking on the matter of drones Officer Bailey noted that citizens should not bring private drones downtown during that time as police will be on the lookout for any illegal flying drones in the area.

Finally, Mayor Hogsett took the stand to promote Indianapolis and its record in hosting big events.

“It takes a generous collaboration and it takes lots of hard work. To ensure that so many visitors get to enjoy our beautiful city and all the events surrounding this week, safely.” said Hogsett. He would go on to say that the city has been prepared to host the event since before it was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. Hogsett says that the extra time allowed the city to further prepare and make the potential for more fun this All-Star Weekend.

The NBA All-Star Weekend officially starts on Friday the 16th and will run through the conclusion of the All-Star Game Sunday night.