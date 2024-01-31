Listen Live
Is the Taylor Swift – Travis Kelce Relationship a ‘Psyop’?

Some members of the political right have latched onto this. Tony Katz argues that this insanity will lose elections.

Published on January 31, 2024

OAN ran the following piece on their network the other day:

Tony warns the right to be wary of such a culture war against the popular Swift:

This is Madness. You can’t win the culture this way. You can’t win anything this way. This is the kind of crazy that doesn’t help. Taylor Swift is not a ‘psyop’.

There is nothing new about celebrity relationships. People like to talk about celebrity. Targeting Swift will alienate younger voters and is a recipe for election losses.

