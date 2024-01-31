Is the Taylor Swift – Travis Kelce Relationship a ‘Psyop’?

OAN ran the following piece on their network the other day:

Tony warns the right to be wary of such a culture war against the popular Swift:

This is Madness. You can’t win the culture this way. You can’t win anything this way. This is the kind of crazy that doesn’t help. Taylor Swift is not a ‘psyop’.

There is nothing new about celebrity relationships. People like to talk about celebrity. Targeting Swift will alienate younger voters and is a recipe for election losses.

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM