Indiana USW Members Lobby at Statehouse in Favor of Multiple Bills

INDIANAPOLIS — The United Steelworkers Union walked through downtown Indianapolis on Tuesday as they marched toward the Indiana Statehouse. Union members from throughout Indiana arrived at the Statehouse to lobby in support of a multiple bills that would help veterans, raise unemployment benefits, and repeal the right to work.
