Gibson County Police Chase Leads to an Arrest of an Owensville Man

Gibson County – Thursday night, January 11, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Indiana State Police stopped the driver of a silver 2011 Dodge on US 41 near CR 350 East for driving 75 mph in the 60 mph zone. As the ISP Trooper was approaching the vehicle the driver fled northbound on US 41 and then east on CR 350 E at a high rate of speed. The driver eventually crashed into a ditch at the intersection of CR 350 E and CR 350 S. The driver fled on foot but was found a short distance away from the crash and was arrested without further incident. The driver was identified as Fernando T. Ramirez, 19, of Owensville. Ramirez was taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.