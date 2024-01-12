Gibson County Police Chase Leads to an Arrest of an Owensville Man

Gibson County – Thursday night, January 11, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Indiana State Police stopped the driver of a silver 2011 Dodge on US 41 near CR 350 East for driving 75 mph in the 60 mph zone. As the ISP Trooper was approaching the vehicle the driver fled northbound on US 41 and then east on CR 350 E at a high rate of speed. The driver eventually crashed into a ditch at the intersection of CR 350 E and CR 350 S. The driver fled on foot but was found a short distance away from the crash and was arrested without further incident. The driver was identified as Fernando T. Ramirez, 19, of Owensville. Ramirez was taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
IMPD Names Suspect in Double Homicide of Indy Firefighter
-
Person Fatally Shot At Apartments On Northwest Side
-
IMPD: At Least One Person Killed, Many Injured in Separate Shootings
-
Woman's Body Found On Top Of The Slippery Noodle Identified
-
IMPD Makes Arrest In The Killing Of IFD Firefighter
-
Indy Coffee Shop Owner Says ‘Pop-Up Wedding’ Overran Business
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
WATCH: Police Chase Ends with Collision in Johnson County