Two $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana Are Set to Expire in January.

INDIANAPOLIS – Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets are set to expire in January. Players should check to see if they have the winning ticket. The tickets were sold in Madison and Lake counties.
A $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball was purchased at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St. in Anderson for the July 17, 2023, drawing.The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 16, 2024, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis. All Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.
The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, July 17, 2023, are: 5-8-9-17-41 with the Powerball of 21.
A $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball was purchased at Citgo located at 1312 W. Chicago Ave. in East Chicago, Ind. for the Aug. 2, 2023, drawing.
The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, are: 23-24-33-51-64 with the Powerball of 5.
The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 29, 2024, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office in downtown Indianapolis.
